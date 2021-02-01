Dem Sen Manchin balks at VP Harris’ stupid take on West Virginia

Hard-left Vice President Kamala Harris described West Virginia’s abandoned mine lands as “land mines.” She wants unemployed oil and gas workers to take phantom dirty jobs around abandoned mines that may or may not need work. Her stupid comments didn’t sit well with West Virginia Senator Manchin.

Harris wants people to believe it’s the ‘American Rescue Plan,’ after the Biden-Harris administration killed their jobs for an ideology that won’t do a thing for the climate.

Watch:

VP Kamala Harris refers to West Virginia’s abandoned mine lands as “land mines”: “All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.”pic.twitter.com/sKaPubyX8g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2021

Senator Manchin is somehow called a moderate or centrist although he always votes with Democrats. However, he might do something worthwhile for West Virginia if the administration keeps damaging his state’s economy.

He didn’t like Harris’s stupid comments.

“Speaking with NBC affiliate WSAZ, the ‘centrist’ Democrat said the vice president’s interview was “not a way of working together” and called on the White House to help find a bipartisan pathway forward, The Hill reported.

“I saw [the interview]. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “No one called me [about it]. We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together.”

We can believe it. Where has he been?

