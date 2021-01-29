Climate Czar says reducing carbon footprints to zero won’t solve the problem

Last night, the Pentagon announced that climate change is a national security threat. That gives Biden’s handlers tremendous powers. It’s step one in taking over the economy and all of our industries.

It’s being done while the climate czar is saying reducing climate emissions won’t do anything much.

JOHN KERRY ADMITS EVEN ZERO EMISSIONS WOULD NOT AFFECT THE CLIMATE

President Biden’s Climate Czar told the press on Wednesday that Biden’s limits on fossil fuel production in America will force many workers out of a job. But, don’t worry, new jobs will materialize somehow.

Kerry let loose with a little gem — reducing our carbon footprint won’t affect the climate.

“…almost 90 percent of all of the planet’s global emissions come from outside of US borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn’t solved,” Kerry said.

None of the media’s nincompoops asked him why we are doing it if it won’t help the climate.

The answer, of course, is it’s not about the climate. It’s about power, money, and control. They want this country to be socialist/communist.

“He knows Paris alone is not enough,” Kerry told reporters at a White House press briefing, referring to Biden re-entering the US in the Paris Climate Agreement in one of his first acts as president.

“Not when almost 90 percent of all of the planet’s global emissions come from outside of US borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn’t solved,” Kerry conceded.

Kerry added that it would be difficult to bring the world’s top polluters to the table, including China, which produces 30 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

This is what The Great Reset is about.

GOALS OF THE PROGRESSIVE MOVEMENT

When all is said and done, the money will be redistributed from white people to everyone else [reparations]. That’s equity — all outcomes are the same.

Bill O’Reilly outlined the five progressive goals. “The equity thing is number one for him, but he’ll embrace them all, at least quietly,” Bill said.

Number 1, silence opposition with cooperation from social media and corporate media organizations. You’re already seeing that. It’s obvious and it’s ramped up since the capitol insurrection.

Number 2, control the American economy through regulation and taxation.

Number 3, distribute federal tax dollars to marginalized groups in the form of benefits and direct payments. That is equity.

Number 4, punish opposition by using federal law enforcement to brand them, white supremacists and other insurrectionists.

And Number 5, control public education by mandating that far-left opinion be taught as fact.

Sounds about right.

