Dem Strategist Fed Talking Points to NBC/MSNBC’s ‘Journalist’ LIVE

















Documents released Monday from New York State Attorney General Tish James’ office exposed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s major role in helping manufacture a narrative to protect his brother from sexual harassment accusations. He was digging up dirt on the accusers.

It’s unethical, corrupt, abusive, and dishonest.

NBC/MSNBC JUST AIRED DEM TALKING POINTS UNDER THE GUISE OF JOURNALISM

New York-based “The City” dug deep and revealed comments in the report made by Democrat strategist Lis Smith, a former advisor (2018) to both Gov. Cuomo and Biden Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, aka Pothole Pete.

In group text messages on March 3, 2021, Smith noted how she was texting with “MSNBC Live” anchor/NBC News correspondent Katy Tur, alleging, it seems quite accurately, that Tur was using her talking points about Gov. Cuomo “verbatim” during a live broadcast.

Katy Tur is allegedly an unbiased journalist for the network.

“I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote to the group. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim.”

They discussed how all was going in a favorable direction.

Posing as a journalist while repeating Democrat talking points is propaganda.

It’s Not Just CNN

CNN Is Very Corrupt Also

In a text exchange between @ChrisCuomo and top Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, the CNN host asks to “please let me help with the prep” of his older brother’s sexual harassment defense and helps devise a PR strategy. pic.twitter.com/XnQ3W2axWE — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo previously told viewers that he wasn’t an adviser to his older brother, he was there to “listen and offer my take.” But new texts show he was advising and running interference for the former governor. “We are making mistakes we can’t afford.” pic.twitter.com/LyVpuVb0x0 — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 29, 2021

Abbey Fashouer Collins, identified as Staffer #6, told investigators that Melissa DeRosa directed her to call another former staffer to inquire about tweets and whether she was working with another woman who accused Cuomo The recording was then deleted bc she was “embarrassed” pic.twitter.com/miWkWce6CN — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 30, 2021

