Dem Strategist Fed Talking Points to NBC/MSNBC’s ‘Journalist’ LIVE

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Documents released Monday from New York State Attorney General Tish James’ office exposed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s major role in helping manufacture a narrative to protect his brother from sexual harassment accusations. He was digging up dirt on the accusers.

It’s unethical, corrupt, abusive, and dishonest.

NBC/MSNBC JUST AIRED DEM TALKING POINTS UNDER THE GUISE OF JOURNALISM

New York-based “The City” dug deep and revealed comments in the report made by Democrat strategist Lis Smith, a former advisor (2018) to both Gov. Cuomo and Biden Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, aka Pothole Pete.

In group text messages on March 3, 2021, Smith noted how she was texting with “MSNBC Live” anchor/NBC News correspondent Katy Tur, alleging, it seems quite accurately, that Tur was using her talking points about Gov. Cuomo “verbatim” during a live broadcast.

Katy Tur is allegedly an unbiased journalist for the network.

“I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote to the group. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim.”

They discussed how all was going in a favorable direction.

Posing as a journalist while repeating Democrat talking points is propaganda.

It’s Not Just CNN

CNN Is Very Corrupt Also


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply