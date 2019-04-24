Dem Superstar Maxine says Americans will soon demand impeachment

By
S.Noble
-
0

Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democrat icon, says the American people will soon demand Trump’s impeachment and nothing will be able to stop it. She is frustrated that he hasn’t been impeached.

Waters insists the Mueller report showed collusion, although it didn’t. She has continually ignored Hillary Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s collusion with Russia.

Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment since almost the moment he took office, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has taken a more cautious approach, even though some Democrats argue the Mueller report is a roadmap to impeaching Trump for obstruction. Pelosi said Tuesday “we’re not there yet.”

Angry with the White House for resisting Democratic subpoenas and calls for Trump’s tax returns, MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews asked Waters when Democratic leaders like Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) would agree Trump was acting like a “king” and had to be impeached.

His statement is ironic since it’s Obama who had a pen and phone which he used to circumvent the Congress and the Constitution.

MAD MAX WENT ON ONE HER TWITTER RANTS

Much of what she says is a lie.

Watch the rant

