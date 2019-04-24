Dem Superstar Maxine says Americans will soon demand impeachment

Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democrat icon, says the American people will soon demand Trump’s impeachment and nothing will be able to stop it. She is frustrated that he hasn’t been impeached.

Waters insists the Mueller report showed collusion, although it didn’t. She has continually ignored Hillary Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s collusion with Russia.

Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment since almost the moment he took office, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has taken a more cautious approach, even though some Democrats argue the Mueller report is a roadmap to impeaching Trump for obstruction. Pelosi said Tuesday “we’re not there yet.”

Angry with the White House for resisting Democratic subpoenas and calls for Trump’s tax returns, MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews asked Waters when Democratic leaders like Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) would agree Trump was acting like a “king” and had to be impeached.

His statement is ironic since it’s Obama who had a pen and phone which he used to circumvent the Congress and the Constitution.

MAD MAX WENT ON ONE HER TWITTER RANTS

Much of what she says is a lie.

I received some criticism b/c I said Repubs supporting Trump -after his crimes & work w/ Russians – are unpatriotic. Yes I said it! How can you know the enemy Russia is undermining our democracy & say & do nothing? If you don’t care, I do. We must impeach Putin’s president Trump! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 23, 2019

Ninety percent of the calls and mail I’m receiving in my office support impeachment of Trump and so do I. Dems divided. The impeachment resolution must start with & be taken up by the Judiciary Committee. Rep. Nadler is the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 23, 2019

Mueller kicked the impeachment ball to the Congress. The Constitution gives the responsibility to Congress to impeach an unfit president – “high crimes and misdemeanors.” What more do we need? #impeach45 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 23, 2019

Putin & the Kremlin are even now interfering w/ our election systems. They were proven to have undermined our 2016 elections & evidence shows they will do the same in 2020 –ALL in support of Trump. Trump won’t criticize or stop them. Congress must stop them & #ImpeachTrump! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 23, 2019

Trump’s campaign chair gave polling data to Kilimnik who was tied to the Kremlin. Manafort, Don Jr, Kushner, & Flynn met w/ Russians during campaign. Collusion is obvious. Obstruction of justice is well defined in Mueller report. Trump said game over. No, the game has just begun! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 23, 2019

