Dem Wants a Probe of Tucker’s Show to See If It’s Tied to RUSSIA!

Tucker Carlson has been critical of the possibility of war with Ukraine and Biden’s handling of the situation. As a result, one of the devious Democrat lawmakers requested that an intelligence briefer investigate to determine if the show is connected to Russia.

It’s hard to believe any Democrat would still use the Russia fraud to launch an investigation of a political opponent but Cooper did it.

Jim Cooper, a 65-year-old Democrat state representative from Tennessee, who is allegedly a blue dog, made the request in a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Carlson said on Friday during his show.

“We are not tied to Russia, of course,” Carlson said. “It’s a cable television program. He knows that. But that is not the point.”

“So in retaliation for that, Jim Cooper has asked the intel agencies to dig up dirt on us,’ he added. ‘To be clear, that is not allowed. It is illegal to use the U.S. Government to settle partisan scores or to silence opposition journalists.”

Carlson revealed that Cooper admitted it but wouldn’t come on the show.

The DC Examiner received a response from Cooper’s office.

“Congressman Cooper is observing the first anniversary of his wife’s death from Alzheimer’s tonight, but he has every right to ask whatever questions he thinks are important for strengthening American security during confidential House intelligence Committee hearings.”

He can ask whatever absurd question he wants, even if it’s tied to the fraudulent Russia porn that Democrats have peddled for the past five years while Maoist China breathes down our necks unnoticed by Dems.

How about if we check out Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Hunter to see if they’re tied to China or Russia!

Watch:

NEW: Tucker Carlson says House Democrat asked intelligence briefer for “dirt” on show’s ties to Russia The Fox host says he asked Rep. Jim Cooper, and the congressman “admitted” he made the request during a closed-door briefing this weekhttps://t.co/fNjyKXLOkH – @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/gz1rlHVzxY — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) February 5, 2022

Related