USCIS Chief Sees Her Job as Facilitating Massive Illegal Immigration

The Biden Harris administration appointed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur M. Jaddou, a Mexican-Chaldean-American open borders immigrant. She should leave out the American party. Her loyalty is elsewhere. She recently briefed national stakeholders on the agency’s efforts to implement the Biden EOs.

Jaddou supports “parole in place” which has been expanded from special cases to every illegal alien.

During this briefing, she said her goal is “to restore confidence and trust in our immigration system,” and she plans to implement “President Biden’s executive orders that help to restore and rebuild our immigration system.” No one gave this administration — not Congress, not the voters — permission to rebuild our immigration system as an open borders nightmare. Biden does not have the authority to do it.

Last year, the Biden-Harris administration issued the following EOs and every single one is aimed at open borders and putting illegal aliens before the rights of all Americans:

EO 14012, Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans;

EO 14010, Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework to Address the Causes of Migration, to Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and to Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border;

EO 14013, Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs to Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration; and

EO 14011, Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families.

Presidential Memorandumon Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

She sees her role as “identifying and removing barriers that impede access to immigration benefits and identifying agency actions that fail to promote access to the legal immigration system.”

