Twitch will police users for serious offline misbehavior reported by snitches









Twitch, one of the social media platforms that banned Donald Trump, has tightened its rules and is relying more heavily on snitches. The snitches could be any of the anonymous, random users. Other users can determine who stays up and who doesn’t.

After a while, it doesn’t matter if it’s right or wrong — too many of these complaints and you’re history.

Twitch has now taken this one step further. They will take action against anyone who misbehaves offline and snitches can turn those people in. So far, it’s allegedly for serious offenses, but we all know how that goes.

These websites have their own police who monitor as well.

Democrats are abusing the system and assaulting Republican and conservative online users. The January 6th Capitol riot is used to ban Trump supporters as well as Donald Trump. That’s a bad omen for how the new Twitch policy will be used.

Twitch could be going full fascist on us. In addition to policing their own platform, they plan to punish behavior off their platform and off the Internet.

Some of the issues they are looking for are indeed serious and should be eliminated. However, they claim they will go after hate groups. If they use the Southern Poverty Law Center for their information, they will abolish usage by Christians, conservatives, and so on.

And, what constitutes a threat? A meme? Any joke they think is effective? And what kind of misbehavior offline? We are talking thought police here. They say it’s for serious offenses and it will be investigated by their law enforcement teams.

“We will now enforce against serious offenses that pose a substantial safety risk to the Twitch community, even if these actions occur entirely off Twitch, Twitch writes.

However, they banned the former President as an example of what they think is too terrible, using the fake insurrection of January 6 as an excuse.

Twitch will eliminate people for things they might have allegedly said or done or thought somewhere else, anywhere else?

Currently, any leftist troll program can pick out vaguely defined ‘hate speech’ offenses and notify Twitch. All of the social media platforms probably do the same thing but simply don’t say it. They do admit to deleting posts and people over the type of comments they get. But banning people for behaviors and conduct offline? That’s a whole new brand of fascism.

There is also little doubt they notify each other when one bans a person. I know personally that they notify the leftist fact-checkers. So once Twitch bans someone, others will soon follow.

In January, we began enforcing our updated Hateful Conduct and Harassment policy so we could better protect every person on Twitch. Today, we want to share our plans for how we’ll handle incidents that happen off Twitch. Read the blog here: https://t.co/vBnoY6nPau pic.twitter.com/KQX1ZBsRVg — Twitch (@Twitch) April 7, 2021

