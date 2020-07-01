Demands to take down statue of ‘white supremacist’ Abe Lincoln

Far-left students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are calling for a statue of former President Abraham Lincoln to be removed because they say Lincoln is a “symbol of white supremacy.”

Lincoln freed the slaves and lost his life for doing so.

“Two student organizations, the Black Student Union and the Student Inclusion Coalition, pushed for the statue’s removal in early June, days after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody and protests erupted nationally over racial injustice,” The Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“The students’ efforts gained newfound attention after protesters tore down two other statues at the state Capitol earlier this week — one of Civil War abolitionist Hans Christian Heg and another of a female figure that represents the state’s ‘Forward’ motto.”

Hans Christian Heg was “an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery during the Civil War,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The female figure that represented the state’s “Forward” motto was an “allegory of devotion and progress,” according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The statue of Lincoln, atop Bascom Hill, has been on the campus for well over 100 years.

Black Student Union president Nalah McWhorter told the local newspaper, “For him to be at the top of Bascom as a powerful placement on our campus, it’s a single-handed symbol of white supremacy.”

The fact is that this is anti-white racism. It is a refusal to acknowledge any goodness from white people.

As we have reported, statues, plaques, and other memorials are being torn down throughout the country for all manner of reason. Even abolitionists are obliterated.

