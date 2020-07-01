Fox News Host Fired

Anchor Ed Henry was fired from Fox News after an investigation into a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace,” according to an internal company memo obtained by The Hill.

This was an old complaint but the ‘victim’s’ attorney contacted Fox News on June 25th.

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years,” the memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace begins.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,” they said.

We don’t know if it’s an overreaction. This isn’t the first problem for him. He had an affair prior to this.

