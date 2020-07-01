Defund the CDC

The CDC needs to be defunded. They are mostly a political organization that spends its money on politically left causes and propaganda. They only spend 10% of their budget on fighting diseases.

The latest hysterical report from the CDC claims that the coronavirus is spreading too rapidly and too broadly for the U.S. to get it under control as some other countries have, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

The U.S. stands in stark contrast to countries like South Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore as it continues to report over 30,000 new infections per day.“This is really the beginning,” Schuchat said of the U.S.’s recent surge in new cases.

It’s more hysteria to keep us shut down and shut in.

Texas has the highest number of cases and it’s almost all attributable to increases in testing. That is why the media is only reporting cases and not deaths or hospitalizations. As the testing increases, so do the cases.

It’s also the way the hospitals record coronavirus. Ron Paul explains:

In Texas the “second wave” propaganda has gotten so bad that the leaders of the four major hospitals in Houston took the extraordinary step late last week of holding a joint press conference to clarify that the scare stories of Houston hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID cases are simply untrue. Dr. Marc Boom of Houston Methodist said the reporting on hospital capacity is misleading. He said, “quite frankly, we’re concerned that there is a level of alarm in the community that is unwarranted right now.”

In fact, there has been much reporting that the “spike” in Texas cases is not due to a resurgence of the virus but to hospital practices of COVID-testing every patient coming in for any procedure at all. If it’s a positive, well that counts as a “COVID hospitalization.” Why would hospitals be so dishonest in their diagnoses? Billions of appropriated Federal dollars are being funneled to facilities based on the number of “COVID cases” they can produce. As I’ve always said, if you subsidize something you get more of it. And that’s why we are getting more COVID cases.

Definitely wear a mask and be careful but stop falling for the hysteria.