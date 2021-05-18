Dementia humor: Biden jokes about running a reporter over with a car



















Joe Biden has the sense of humor of an elderly person who has dementia and our enemies throughout the world are watching. Today, he was in Detroit starting up an electric car when he joked about running over a reporter.

“Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it’s so important?” a reporter said.

“No, you can’t — not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing,” Biden said as giggling media hacks can be heard in the background.

He took off and one must wonder if he’s driving. The fawning media covers for him and tries to make him appear youthful. I guess driving fast is a skill you don’t necessarily lose with dementia. We’ll call him Zippy now for his driving skills.

Meanwhile, we would have liked to have an answer on Israel since he’s on the fence, and the media and Democrats want him to support the terror group.

Watch:

BIDEN: Now, I don’t know if anybody has a stopwatch, but I think we were going 0-60 in about 4.3, 4.4? FORD REPRESENTATIVE: Well, we haven’t released it, president. BIDEN: Oh, I should be quiet.pic.twitter.com/A3jrsIi5mR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 18, 2021

