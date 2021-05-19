GOP’s MIA as Admin plans to “constantly” surveil military for wrongthink



















We are just laying the groundwork for some kind of social justice system like they have in China where we can be denied access to college or to school based on our political views. They know everything that you are doing because they have surveillance with you every minute of the day. It’s not a phone. It’s a surveillance device that makes calls. ~ Lara Logan

Where is the Republican outrage as a lunatic, Bishop Garrison, conducts social media surveillance of military personnel in the Biden movement to purge the military?

I can’t find any Republican fury over this.

Garrison is a senior adviser to President Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Garrison has previously said Trump and his supporters are racist and white supremacists. He is an advocate for Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, which teaches that America is an inherently racist nation founded on slavery.

As far as free speech is concerned, he said it is a “digital black plague.” He plans to purge Trump supporters from the military and turn it into a Woke Marxist military.

A lot of the pages with Garrison quotes were taken down from the Internet. They are even hard to get on the archives.

The Austin military is one that paints traditional Americans as dangerous and extremist. At the same time, the Pentagon plans to “continuously” trawl the social media accounts of military personnel for “extremist behavior and views.”

We don’t know yet what the concerning behaviors are, but Parler caters to conservatives and that was taken down. Most conservatives on Facebook were taken down or their audience greatly reduced.

An internal briefing obtained by the Intercept shows they will look for so-called extremist keywords. They might work with a private social media surveillance firm, possibly Babel Street, to circumvent the 1st Amendment.

What we are getting from Republicans is crickets.

Tucker Carlson has criticized the GOP for not doing a thing about the takeover of the military [watch the video below]. He gives a quick rundown on Garrison, a former policy adviser on Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. He is the director of Human Rights First, a nonprofit that wants to “demilitarize and promote racial justice” in law enforcement. He supports illegal immigration.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson Blasting Republicans For Doing Nothing About The Woke Takeover Of The Military Tucker Discusses Revolver News’ Bombshell Expose Of Radical Leftist Bishop Garrison, Senior Advisor To The Secretary Of Defense For Diversity And Inclusion pic.twitter.com/aTXejfdDUQ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 18, 2021

In early May, Fox News’s host Pete Hegseth made note of the purge:

“So who is the Pentagon’s newly minted MAGA purge man? Well, meet Bishop Garrison, the new senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense. His portfolio is diversity, equity, and inclusion. But his purview is much wider. Never heard of him? Me neither. They like it that way. Bishop Garrison has been at the job at the Pentagon for four months now hired in the wake of the events of January 6th. The ongoing and ultimate justification. They sent 25,000 troops to the Capitol, built a wall around it, and now the rest begins. According to an official Defense Department memo signed on April 9th, less than a month ago by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin himself, Bishop Garrison is now in charge of countering extremism working group.”

Lara Logan has researched the surveillance threat in general:

“Most people have no idea how valuable our information is. They think well, I’ve got nothing to hide. You hear kids say it all the time, “I’m not doing anything wrong. What do I care about my privacy?” They have really given up control over their lives, and we make decisions based on what technology and people are doing now. That data and information is stored forever. It never goes away. We have no idea how it’s going to be used against us in the future,” Logan said.

“Don’t be fooled by this assertion that it’s algorithms, it’s machines. No, there are human beings that input information into those algorithms and manage them. There are human beings all over the Big Tech system who are making decisions every single day who are censoring the voices that they don’t want to hear. What we are rapidly devolving into, what I have learned studying this for the new season of my show [“Lara Logan Has No Agenda”] is we are becoming the monitored class. That’s where the separation lies. We talk a lot about left and right, and right now things look like that’s where the divide is, but the real divide is coming, between the monitored class, where we are surveilled 24/7, and the tyrannical elite.

“We are giving up our brains. We are giving up our patterns of behavior. We are telling them exactly where our vulnerabilities are. How we can be exploited. And, most importantly, we are just laying the groundwork for some kind of social justice system like they have in China where we can be denied access to college or to school based on our political views. They know everything that you are doing because they have surveillance with you every minute of the day. It’s not a phone. It’s a surveillance device that makes calls.”

Related

















