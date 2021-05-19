Dementia humor from ole Joe at the ‘dull class’ of Coast Guard graduates



















Joe Biden is still sharing his dementia humor with America. This time it was during the Coast Guard graduation. He drew some laughs for jokes that didn’t work because the audience was polite and in a good mood, but his dementia brings him to the brink of anger if everything doesn’t go the way he wants it to go. That happened at the graduation as you can see in the first clip.

As J.D. Rucker said at Liberty Daily, the worst part is he stole the line and then butchered it:

He was busy butchering a quote from the teleprompter, saying how the Coast Guard is “the hard nucleus around the Navy form in times of war.” That’s not quite the line, but they understood what he was trying to say. Still, they didn’t clap, and Biden took offense.

“You are a really dull class,” he said. “I mean, come on man, is the sun getting to you? I would think you’d have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap.”…

Cheney made the same comment and it met with applause.

At the 2008 ceremony, Cheney said, “There’s a saying in your line of work — that the U.S. Coast Guard is the ‘hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war.’ (Applause.) I’m not sure what the Navy thinks of that. (Laughter.)”

BREAKING: Joe Biden snaps at Coast Guard grads for not clapping for him pic.twitter.com/L5bQJHRbdP — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2021

Biden’s a nasty, disrespectful person.

He also used the graduation to say he was rooting out the scourge of sexual assault and harassment in the military. During graduation? Really? It’s not a scourge either. It’s a political prop.

President Biden tells U.S. Coast Guard Academy: “Every member of our armed forces should feel safe and respected in the ranks. That’s why my administration is committed to taking on the scourge of sexual assault and harassment in the military.” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/32NtZ3cPMQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2021

We already reported that he quoted Mao to show how woke he is on the question of women’s rights but here is the disturbing quote again:

