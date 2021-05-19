Katie Pavlich slams Geraldo after he spews Hamas propaganda on Fox



















“The fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right. That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity,” ~ Geraldo, the new Hamas spokesperson.

Hamas launched over 4,000 rockets at Israel this week so Israel’s at fault??? That’s what Geraldo thinks. Maybe he isn’t well.

Martha MacCallum began the segment Wednesday by saying to Rivera, “It sounds like you are sympathetic to [Congresswoman Rashida] Talib’s argument here.”

“I am indeed, Martha,” Rivera responded.

He said it’s “outrageous” that the United States “gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”

Pavlich fired back: “To ask for a ceasefire from the Israelis at this point in time because Hamas rockets are continuing to be fired is essentially asking the Israelis to stop defending themselves from terrorist attacks.”

“The Israelis can’t afford a ceasefire right now. Hamas still has thousands of rockets that they can fire,” she continued. “Israel is doing what it can to defend its citizens, and asking for a ceasefire before Hamas has stopped is effectively saying we’re willing to let Israeli lives be spent on behalf of a terrorist organization.”

Rivera went on to again criticize U.S. policy and say “Tlaib is right”:

We have dozens of Palestinian children who have been killed in the last week with American bombs. I have no proposed solution to this conflict… I know this, though, Martha. I want our audience — the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without even demanding a ceasefire, Tlaib is right, that makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.

Pavlich said Geraldo was making a “dishonest argument… to accuse the Israelis and the Americans of deliberately targeting civilians” when Hamas “deliberately places military targets in schools, in media buildings, in hospitals.”

“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?” Rivera asked.

“So you’re justifying Hamas using human shields in order to make the argument exactly as you are,” Pavlich said.

“I am saying… that an F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians,” Rivera said.

Pavlich then accused him of “repeating Hamas propaganda.”

Fox News must be trying to get their ratings up with terror groups. Geraldo is as crazy as Rashida Tlaib, and he’s half-Jewish. In fact, he was raised Jewish.

Watch:

Wow, this from Geraldo Rivera! “The fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right. That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.” pic.twitter.com/JZhGSic2Ly — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 19, 2021

