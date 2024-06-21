Democrat Admin Hires Another Not At All Dangerous Weird Guy

The Democrats handling Joe Biden promoted another not-at-all-dangerous oddball to an important government position.

Tyler Cherry, the former Interior Department communications director in the Biden administration, has been promoted to White House communications.

Of course, he was promoted.

Libs of TikTok described the top appointee: “Cherry, who is part of a queer DJ collective pushing for a nightlife scene in Washington, D.C., that is more accepting of variant gender expressions, is seen in his official photo with a mustache, a zebra-striped blazer, gold earrings, and what appears to be a mullet.”

Chaya Raichik posted several photos of Cherry, including one of him in a lavender dress in what looks like a wedding photo, and referred to him as the “queer spokesperson” for the Department of the Interior.

He has lovely taste in clothes.

Meet Tyler Cherry. The queer spokesperson for the @Interior. Tyler has a very interesting X history including propagating the Russia hoax, saying healthcare is racist and transphobic, suggesting Trump won cuz of white supremacy, promoting pronouns, and basically calling everyone… pic.twitter.com/Z1n61jx6w7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 5, 2023

You are not allowed to say anything negative about this person. It would be cruel and just wrong. That’s directly from the White House.

Tyler really, deeply, greatly hates the police. That makes him a stellar choice for communications.

Meet Tyler Cherry, one of the radical leftists in the Biden admin. Tyler is the Principal Deputy Communications Director for Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. In 2015, Tyler posted, “Police = slave patrols.” In 2018, Tyler posted: “Abolish ICE.” pic.twitter.com/YolhSN06t7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2023

Last year, he spread social media posts attacking police, criticizing Republicans, and supporting the anti-Israel movement.

After over three years in the Interior working for Secretary Deb Haaland [another stupid radical] Cherry started last week as an associate communications director at the White House,” Politico reported.

Here are some of his quotes, making him perfect for the White House.

“Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,” Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore.

“Apt (sic.) time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,” he stated in a separate post months later.

“Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine — no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine,” Cherry said on July 25, 2014, in a post on X.

Cherry also promoted “Russiagate.” He doesn’t like capitalism, either.

Cherry said on social media that conservatives in the Republican Party were focused on “white grievance politics.”

“The Tea Party was never about the debt/deficit but about racism and white grievance politics,” he wrote on X.

EVEN BIDEN’S PARK POLICE CAN’T TAKE IT

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) cited comments made online by Cherry, including “the modern police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,” “abolish ICE,” “police often don’t respond to violence, but rather incite it,” and “police brutality is state-sanctioned.”

He’s not crazy at all.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, eight Republican senators said that the anti-police vitriol spewed by Cherry led to staffing and morale problems inside the U.S. Park Police, which the Interior oversees.

“We are deeply concerned that the … statements made by Cherry have had a negative impact on the morale of USPP officers and, in turn, contributed to the staffing issues within your department,” read the letter organized by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

Kenneth Spencer, the chairman of the U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, wrote in a letter to Haaland: “While Mr. Cherry is entitled to hold and express extremist, dogmatic views about law enforcement, these statements clearly disqualify him from holding such an important position near the very top of our agency. The Department of Interior employs roughly 3,000 federal law enforcement officers, and while I only speak on behalf of the 350 members of the USPPFOP, I can assure you that we are all deeply troubled by his leadership position in our chain of command.”

He is a competitor for the famous luggage thief and nuclear waste official who worked in the White House until his second or third arrest.

The White House then lectured: “No one should be targeted simply for being themselves. It is cruel and unacceptable. This administration believes to our core in the principle that out of many we are one — and we are proud that the people who serve in it reflect those values as well. Tyler is an invaluable member of our team who continues to deliver for the Department of the Interior and the American people.”

You are one with this guy.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said, “We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team.”

They’re proud of him! They’re so weird, too.

America is back!!!

This is what a ‘return to normalcy’ looks like to the left. pic.twitter.com/xAsj0x7KEC — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) October 5, 2023

Meet Tyler Cherry. He’ll be on Biden’s communication team inside the White House. He is an open border advocate who wants to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He is a big “Russia Hoaxer” who also advocates for Hamas. LOL

Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/UeR3WyLXSZ — Tesla Vee (@TeslaVee) June 21, 2024

