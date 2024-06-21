Three More SCOTUS Decisions Today

Here are three SCOTUS decisions of the day we didn’t discuss in articles. You can read those here and DEFINITELY HERE

SCOTUS didn’t rule on presidential immunity today, but it’s coming. That is probably why – allegedly – the waist-high fence was put up around the Supreme Court. I can’t confirm it.

There has indeed been fencing placed outside of the Supreme Court. It does appear that they are gearing up for something this week. I took this video less than an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/LR6UWvOyjL — YungMaga (@MAGAmutiny) June 18, 2024

THREE MORE RULINGS TODAY

Smith v. Arizona: In a 6-3 decision, the Court upheld Arizona’s use of lethal injection for executions, ruling it does not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. Justice Gorsuch stated that Arizona’s protocol is similar to methods previously approved and does not create a significant risk of severe pain.

Erlinger v. United States: The Court ruled 7-2 that only a jury, not a judge, can determine whether a defendant’s prior convictions were committed on separate occasions under the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA). Justice Gorsuch emphasized the necessity for a jury to make this determination beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texas v. New Mexico: In a 5-4 decision, the Court decided that the federal government cannot compel states to enforce federal immigration laws. Justice Kavanaugh stated that the Constitution does not authorize the federal government to issue directives compelling state officers to enforce federal regulations.

This one’s the real fencing going up around Supreme Court the other ones accounts are posting is from 2022 pic.twitter.com/ae155mvXl5 — MAGA Elvis (@BenStanton77) June 18, 2024

UPDATE FROM DC‼️️ Waist high fencing has been installed all the way around the SC building. I was told it was for some decisions that are about to come down. Nancy Drew (Kelly Brady) Waist high double fencing all the way around the Supreme Court Building. As some decisions… pic.twitter.com/fmjPHuw37Q — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) June 18, 2024

