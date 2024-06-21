Three More SCOTUS Decisions Today

Here are three SCOTUS decisions of the day we didn’t discuss in articles. You can read those here and DEFINITELY HERE

SCOTUS didn’t rule on presidential immunity today, but it’s coming. That is probably why – allegedly – the waist-high fence was put up around the Supreme Court. I can’t confirm it.

THREE MORE RULINGS TODAY

Smith v. Arizona: In a 6-3 decision, the Court upheld Arizona’s use of lethal injection for executions, ruling it does not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. Justice Gorsuch stated that Arizona’s protocol is similar to methods previously approved and does not create a significant risk of severe pain.

Erlinger v. United States: The Court ruled 7-2 that only a jury, not a judge, can determine whether a defendant’s prior convictions were committed on separate occasions under the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA). Justice Gorsuch emphasized the necessity for a jury to make this determination beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texas v. New Mexico: In a 5-4 decision, the Court decided that the federal government cannot compel states to enforce federal immigration laws. Justice Kavanaugh stated that the Constitution does not authorize the federal government to issue directives compelling state officers to enforce federal regulations.

You can read more about the rejected settlement between Texas and New Mexico at The Epoch Times.

I don’t know the posters below, so they could all be lying, but I suspect they are not.


