The far-left Democrat administration sent their puppet, Joe Biden, to the mic to announce more dollars and weapons to Ukraine. Biden said on Wednesday he had asked the Defense Department to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine after condemning Russia’s Christmas Day attack on Ukraine’s energy system and some of its cities.

It’s pushing direct war with Russia that Donald Trump won’t be able to get us out of.

What the administration does now is every time Russia retaliates, they use it as an excuse to send more cash and weapons.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Wednesday with cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, Ukraine said. The strikes wounded at least six people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and killed one in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, the governors there said. The Russian attack was in retaliation for Ukraine killing a top general in Moscow.

“The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid,” Biden, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Three weeks ago, Bidenistas, whoever they are, sent $1 billion for weapons to Ukraine and $725 million for counter-drone systems.

Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, and its president hasn’t won an election in years. He’s a puppet who runs the country like a dictator. We’d like to see an election before they send anything to Ukraine. We want to know what the people want.

