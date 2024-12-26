Looks Like Fake Republican Crenshaw Was Caught Fibbing Again

Dowling Bottom Line
Dan Crenshaw, the fake Republican representative from Texas, threatened to sue Catturd for slander. Unfortunately, for Dan, a community note backs up Catturd.

Crenshaw has been flipping out on X. He hates people who expose him for what he is.

Crenshaw doesn’t like MAGA because we know what he is. I honor his service to our country so I won’t call him Popeye McCain, but he is McCain redux.

We See You, Dan Crenshaw

This is one of the most revealing comments by Dan Crenshaw: Liz Cheney is a “principled leader.”

Dan Crenshaw voted for red flag laws, helped expand the fed vax database, failed to stand with Trump and Republican voters after the 2020 election, and voted for a TikTok law that could shut down social media sites he doesn’t agree with.

His truth, which is a lie:


