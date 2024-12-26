Looks Like Fake Republican Crenshaw Was Caught Fibbing Again

Dan Crenshaw, the fake Republican representative from Texas, threatened to sue Catturd for slander. Unfortunately, for Dan, a community note backs up Catturd.

Crenshaw has been flipping out on X. He hates people who expose him for what he is.

Dan Crenshaw just got Community Noted. pic.twitter.com/kkBejbgY0N — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 26, 2024

Dan Crenshaw is having a meltdown on X, it would be a shame if everyone shared this evidence of him LYING about his Stock Market activity Dan Crenshaw caught LYING about the amount of money he has in stocks and beating the market insider trading On the left) Dan Crenshaw “You… pic.twitter.com/TEEyZApM5i — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 19, 2024

Crenshaw doesn’t like MAGA because we know what he is. I honor his service to our country so I won’t call him Popeye McCain, but he is McCain redux.

We See You, Dan Crenshaw

This is one of the most revealing comments by Dan Crenshaw: Liz Cheney is a “principled leader.”

Dan Crenshaw voted for red flag laws, helped expand the fed vax database, failed to stand with Trump and Republican voters after the 2020 election, and voted for a TikTok law that could shut down social media sites he doesn’t agree with.

His truth, which is a lie:

Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support. We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021

