The World Bank Lost $41B in Global Clown World

Recent reports from Oxfam reveal that the World Bank has failed to account for up to $41 billion (£31 billion ) from donor countries in climate finance over the past seven years. That is nearly 40% of the funds that were supposed to be used for climate change initiatives.

The discrepancies allegedly arise not from confirmed corruption but from inadequate record-keeping and transparency, highlighting significant administrative challenges within the institution.

Naturally, they would say that. However, enormous institutions are unaccountable. They can claim some unnamed lower-level accountant was responsible, and we’ll never hear another word about it.

Global Accounting Errors

We can now line the pockets of globalist dictators in addition to our own politicians’ pockets.

As Chiara Liguori, Oxfam GB’s Senior Climate Justice Policy Advisor, said: “Not tracking how or where the money gets spent is not just some bureaucratic oversight, it’s a fundamental breach of trust.”

The World Bank is the biggest multilateral provider of climate financing, providing 52 percent of the total flow from all multilateral development banks combined.

This is one of the UN’s gluttonous, wasteful, Marxist projects, and they will fight to keep it.

It’s a lucrative UN climate scam.

Britain used to be energy independent, and now they are importing energy. Germany is de-industrializing, and their economy is in recession. It’s a climate scam mess, and just when you thought clown world was limited to the US.

