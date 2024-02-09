Democrat Attorney Says Tucker Could Be Tried for Espionage

According to an attorney who works with Gov. Newsom, Ian Corzine, Tucker Carlson risks “bogus” prosecution under the Espionage Act for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson is taking a risk by interviewing Putin, Corzine said in a video posted to X on Wednesday. He said that while interviewing Putin may be legal, there may be “some big problems ahead” for Carlson, pointing to the “super broad” language of the Espionage Act, which prohibits Americans from spying on behalf of foreign countries.

Corzine claimed the language of the law “could be construed to prohibit any sharing of information with another country with intent to harm the U.S.”

Corzine said that Carlson sharing questions with Putin’s team before the interview or Putin’s team providing the Americans with evidence supporting the war with Ukraine could be covered by the Espionage Act. But he explained why the prosecution case would still be weak.

“Does Tucker Carlson have an intent to harm the U.S.?” he asked. “This is where the Espionage Act case against Tucker gets weaker, and it gets even more weak when you consider that the U.S. government is duty-bound to follow the dictates of the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution guarantees freedom of the press, and the U.S. Supreme Court has done everything it can to protect this provision and journalists.”

Corzine also said Carlson is ultimately taking a risk that he could be “prosecuted later on in time on bogus charges.”

This man is looking to make a name for himself, but he’s not the only Democrat hoping to persecute and prosecute Tucker Carlson.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin, and something tells me it’s going to go horribly wrong … first off, is it even legal for Tucker to interview Vladimir Putin? That’s the question I answer in today’s video.#TuckerPutin #TuckerCarlson #Putin #PutinInterview pic.twitter.com/Uw6dLFKgYg — Ian Corzine (@iancorzine) February 7, 2024

Democrats Call for Tucker Carlson to be charged with “Espionage Act” over Putin interview…

———————————————

Alex Jones explains.#TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/rptPbpedbP — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) February 8, 2024

Related