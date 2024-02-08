SCOTUS Hears Arguments for Removing DJT from CO Ballot

Colorado decided to remove Donald Trump from the ballot for inciting an insurrection even though biased special counsel Jack Smith couldn’t figure out how to charge him with insurrection. The Supreme Court heard the case today, and it doesn’t sound like they will allow them to remove the former president from the ballot.

Colorado’s Supreme Court is trying to get Donald Trump removed for committing a crime he has not been charged with committing and didn’t commit.

The stupid communist chanters were out to add to the clown world atmosphere as the Left reaches new heights of befogged reasoning.

BREAKING: Rose City ANTIFA is now blocking the road outside of the United States Supreme Court with a REMOVE TRUMP banner. @CapitolPolice is there, and of course they are just allowing ANTIFA to block the road. Insurrection?@LoomerUnleashed captured this exclusive video! pic.twitter.com/ZK5nm2CZgr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 8, 2024

The obvious is that Trump has not been charged with insurrection. One has to wonder if Jack Smith will now charge Mr. Trump with insurrection.

JUST IN: Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh hits lead attorney Jason Murray, who is trying to keep Trump off the ballot, with a reality check. “If you’re convicted of [an insurrection] you shall be disqualified from holding any office.” “President Trump has not been charged… pic.twitter.com/O6VyI41iuE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2024

Justice Altio hit them with an example they couldn’t address.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito smacks Joe Biden during Donald Trump’s 14th Amendment Case before SCOTUS. “Suppose there is a country that proclaims again and again and again that the United States is its biggest enemy, and suppose that the president of the United States for… pic.twitter.com/3s4onZ1ewR — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 8, 2024

Even Justice Kagan wonders why one state should get to pick the president.

BREAKING: Best Supreme Court Quote Just Now By Justice Kagan: “The question that you have to confront is why a single state should decide who gets to be President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/ftN4tNV7sG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 8, 2024



Donald Trump accused Democrats of the weaponization of government and influencing the election.

BREAKING: Donald Trump responds to the Supreme Court oral arguments on removing him from the Colorado ballot via the 14th Amendment: “Everyone of these cases you see comes out of the White House, it comes out of Biden. It’s election interference and it’s really very sad.” pic.twitter.com/8WspaoJtTF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 8, 2024

