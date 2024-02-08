SCOTUS Hears Arguments for Removing DJT from CO Ballot

Colorado decided to remove Donald Trump from the ballot for inciting an insurrection even though biased special counsel Jack Smith couldn’t figure out how to charge him with insurrection. The Supreme Court heard the case today, and it doesn’t sound like they will allow them to remove the former president from the ballot.

Colorado’s Supreme Court is trying to get Donald Trump removed for committing a crime he has not been charged with committing and didn’t commit.

The stupid communist chanters were out to add to the clown world atmosphere as the Left reaches new heights of befogged reasoning.

The obvious is that Trump has not been charged with insurrection. One has to wonder if Jack Smith will now charge Mr. Trump with insurrection.

Justice Altio hit them with an example they couldn’t address.

Even Justice Kagan wonders why one state should get to pick the president.


Donald Trump accused Democrats of the weaponization of government and influencing the election.


