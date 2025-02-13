Democrat Calls Us White Supremacists, Demands Money From Us

Another illogical Democrat. Rep. Summer Lee of Pittsburgh called the Trump administration white supremacists and demanded reparations. She is very divisive.

Lee has publicly bashed the Trump administration as ‘white supremacists’ while pushing for reparations for Black Americans. This comes alongside House Democrats reintroducing H.R. 40, a bill aimed at studying and proposing reparations for slavery.

Democrats shamefully use race to further their Marxist agenda and get votes.

“Our government, no matter who is in power, has an obligation to write these wrongs, to provide reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans, to eliminate the racial wealth gap, to uplift the black community.

“White supremacy is rampant in this country. Just look at the current administration and our own legislative body. They have contributed to the social and economic harms to racial terror black folks have experienced in this country. Now more than ever, we must acknowledge and repair those harms.”

We can’t pay reparations for the ancestors who suffered harm. They are dead, and so are the people who created the harm who were not the ancestors of most white people in the USA.

Summer pretends white supremacy is a dangerous issue in America, so she can demand reparations for so-called crimes now.

What she is claiming is all white Republicans are white supremacists. Meanwhile, Democrats are the tyrants as they were during slavery, the KKK, and Jim Crow.

Democrat Rep. Summer Lee of Pittsburgh calls the Trump administration “white supremacists” and demands “reparations” be paid out. pic.twitter.com/lrLGvctVAF — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 13, 2025

Black Americans DO NOT need reparations. We need better values and better spending habits. We need to be making better decisions consistently. Not consistently talking about Racism and the white man. pic.twitter.com/CS8NZy5wyZ — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) February 13, 2025

Weird how Democrats always want America to pay reparations instead of Africa… where the slave trade began.pic.twitter.com/pwQGEKEpYi — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 13, 2025

These people are pathetically delusional. One screams about black excellence while the other accuses Trump of being a White supremacist. All while begging Trump for reparations. You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/6gFybYvask — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 12, 2025

