Algerian Asylum Seeker Drove Into 27 People in Munich, Ran Over a Mother & Child

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

At least 27 people were injured on Thursday when a car driver drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany, the BBC reported. Police say the driver was detained at the scene, and there is no further danger.

Some injuries are severe or critical.

This comes hours before Vice President JD Vance and other world leaders will arrive in the city for a security conference that is set to take place on Friday.

Algerian asylum seeker

Bild Report

A 26-year-old Algerian man drove into the crowd.

According to the police, the driver in the accident is an asylum seeker who is currently only known to the police for drug and theft offenses. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (58, CSU): “It is probably an attack.

Söder continued: “The attack shows that I have to change something in Germany – and quickly!”

Did the driver accelerate before the accident?

At around 10:30 a.m. the Mini driver is said to have accelerated and then raced into the more than 1,000 demonstrators on Seidlstrasse. The police investigation must now clarify whether he intentionally drove into the crowd or mixed up the gas and brake.

An eyewitness said on site that the Mini had hit a woman with a child. The demo participant: “Mother and child are said to have been lying under the car.” Several children were injured.

Mother and child were under the car

The authorities are about to hold a press conference at the crime scene
Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) told BILD about the terrible incident: “The police chief has just informed me that a vehicle drove into a group of people and unfortunately many people were injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured.”

[…]

The operations manager at the PK: “Approached the meeting from behind and then drove into the crowd. The police then shot at the vehicle.”


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz