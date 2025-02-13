Algerian Asylum Seeker Drove Into 27 People in Munich, Ran Over a Mother & Child

At least 27 people were injured on Thursday when a car driver drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany, the BBC reported. Police say the driver was detained at the scene, and there is no further danger.

Some injuries are severe or critical.

This comes hours before Vice President JD Vance and other world leaders will arrive in the city for a security conference that is set to take place on Friday.

A 26-year-old Algerian man drove into the crowd.

According to the police, the driver in the accident is an asylum seeker who is currently only known to the police for drug and theft offenses. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (58, CSU): “It is probably an attack.

Söder continued: “The attack shows that I have to change something in Germany – and quickly!”

Did the driver accelerate before the accident?

At around 10:30 a.m. the Mini driver is said to have accelerated and then raced into the more than 1,000 demonstrators on Seidlstrasse. The police investigation must now clarify whether he intentionally drove into the crowd or mixed up the gas and brake.

An eyewitness said on site that the Mini had hit a woman with a child. The demo participant: “Mother and child are said to have been lying under the car.” Several children were injured.

The authorities are about to hold a press conference at the crime scene

Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) told BILD about the terrible incident: “The police chief has just informed me that a vehicle drove into a group of people and unfortunately many people were injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured.”

[…]

The operations manager at the PK: “Approached the meeting from behind and then drove into the crowd. The police then shot at the vehicle.”

No, “a car” has not driven into a crowd in Munich, injuring 20 people. A “man” drove that car into the crowd of Versi union demonstrators, presumably with the intent to injure and kill. He has been arrested at the scene. Just like the Magdeburg Christmas Market, or 2016 Berlin… pic.twitter.com/QZWMrndIwS — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) February 13, 2025

: 20 people injured after a driver ploughs car into a crowd of people in Munich, Germany. Several of the injuries are labelled as severely injured and critical. Several children are among the injured. The driver was ‘secured on site.’ Source: Sky pic.twitter.com/qml2HBxGEV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 13, 2025

: 20 people injured after a driver ploughs car into a crowd of people in Munich, Germany. Several of the injuries are labelled as severely injured and critical. Several children are among the injured. The driver was ‘secured on site.’ Source: Sky pic.twitter.com/qml2HBxGEV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email