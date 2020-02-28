Inside a Bloomberg rally – male stripper/commissioner, uninspiring stump speech, no snacks

M. Dowling
DC Patriot reported a massive crowd of eight people showed up for a Bloomberg rally in Arkansas, but the crowd did grow by the time the doors opened at 6:30. They were primarily senior citizens and some were there to protest. When Trump holds a rally, you see tens of thousands. Bernie can draw thousands, but he can’t match the President.

Bloomberg is not drawing enthusiastic attendees either from accounts by people who were there.

The event was held in Bentonville where they have the most Democrats.

Former Governor Huckabee was impressed.

To be fair, the line did grow, but they weren’t all supporters, and most were not enthralled.

People were protesting outside. They think he’s a racist because of stop and frisk, which they clearly don’t understand. He might have overdone it, we don’t know for certain, but stopping the kids with guns did save lives. Our murder rate here in NY was hovering around 3,000 a year. Giuliani used it judiciously and got the murders to about 600 a year. Bloomberg got it to about 300.

Bloomberg ended up with — allegedly — just under a thousand people. That was an exaggeration. The audience was elderly. The median age was about 60 by all accounts.

The event wasn’t just about Bloomberg. A Democratic politician named Burkhalter was there, along with an allegedly former male stripper turned highway commissioner named Greg Hale who was a big hit.

By way of comparison, this is what a Trump rally looks like.


There were anti-abortion protesters outside.

There were Trump people.

And there were Bernie people.

This is how this Democrat observer described the event:

Bloomberg isn’t someone you can get excited about.

A lot of people think Bloomberg paid the audience at the last debate in Charleston. Some said he had 200 supporters cheering loudly over nothing comments.

