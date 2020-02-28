Inside a Bloomberg rally – male stripper/commissioner, uninspiring stump speech, no snacks

DC Patriot reported a massive crowd of eight people showed up for a Bloomberg rally in Arkansas, but the crowd did grow by the time the doors opened at 6:30. They were primarily senior citizens and some were there to protest. When Trump holds a rally, you see tens of thousands. Bernie can draw thousands, but he can’t match the President.

Bloomberg is not drawing enthusiastic attendees either from accounts by people who were there.

The event was held in Bentonville where they have the most Democrats.

Former Governor Huckabee was impressed.

I’m always proud to say I’m from Arkansas, but never more so than after I saw this headline:

https://t.co/UGt7Bwaf3e — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 28, 2020

To be fair, the line did grow, but they weren’t all supporters, and most were not enthralled.

I just arrived in Bentonville for the Bloomberg event. Crowd lined up outside. Doors scheduled to open at 6:30. 1/ pic.twitter.com/wQecI7A3jD — Autumn Tolbert (@AutumnDamnIt) February 28, 2020

People were protesting outside. They think he’s a racist because of stop and frisk, which they clearly don’t understand. He might have overdone it, we don’t know for certain, but stopping the kids with guns did save lives. Our murder rate here in NY was hovering around 3,000 a year. Giuliani used it judiciously and got the murders to about 600 a year. Bloomberg got it to about 300.

Bloomberg ended up with — allegedly — just under a thousand people. That was an exaggeration. The audience was elderly. The median age was about 60 by all accounts.

The event wasn’t just about Bloomberg. A Democratic politician named Burkhalter was there, along with an allegedly former male stripper turned highway commissioner named Greg Hale who was a big hit.

By way of comparison, this is what a Trump rally looks like.

Thank you, New Hampshire! Record-setting turnout in the GOP primary for a record-setting @realDonaldTrump. And getting ready for November. Best economy in over 50 years and putting America First! And THE BEST IS YET TO COME! pic.twitter.com/dlB3hUVW2C — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 17, 2020



There were anti-abortion protesters outside.

Now the anti-abortion protestors (particularly this one) is yelling about Bloomberg murdering children to a group of children in line. pic.twitter.com/Oq1qvEw7Xt — Autumn Tolbert (@AutumnDamnIt) February 28, 2020

There were Trump people.

Trump truck is here. pic.twitter.com/g14YQ8uJEB — Autumn Tolbert (@AutumnDamnIt) February 28, 2020

And there were Bernie people.

We’ve got the Bernie folks here! pic.twitter.com/BAcK7dxvvj — Autumn Tolbert (@AutumnDamnIt) February 28, 2020

This is how this Democrat observer described the event:

That’s it. That was the Bloomberg rally in Bentonville, Arkansas. Pro-Bernie Pickles. Obnoxious anti-abortion protestors. A former male stripper/highway commissioner. Bad jokes. Uninspiring stump speech. And no snacks. — Autumn Tolbert (@AutumnDamnIt) February 28, 2020

Bloomberg isn’t someone you can get excited about.

A lot of people think Bloomberg paid the audience at the last debate in Charleston. Some said he had 200 supporters cheering loudly over nothing comments.

I loved the CNN post debate show when Bakari Sellers said the audience wasn’t stacked especially when you consider onstage Bloomberg said he was endorsed by 100 black politicians many of whom were his guests in the audience. Somebody’s lying, Johnson. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/Coxe8vLD2J — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) February 26, 2020