Democrat Demands to Fund ICE Are Meant to Stop All Deportations

Yesterday, Democrats had ten impossible demands to fund ICE. They keep adding to them. Clearly, they want to shut down the government. We must abandon the filibuster.

A Brief Synopsis

No masked agents; when asked, the agent must provide their last name so they and their family can be stalked as they were before they were told to wear masks.

DHS officers cannot enter private property without a warrant.

A judicial warrant will be required, which eliminates most deportations. This would take place even where judges are nominated by pro-amnesty Democrats, and even when migrants are fugitives hiding from judges’ orders that they be deported.

Protect sensitive locations. In other words, they are just widening the area where ICE can’t go; they’re enlarging the sanctuary.

Stop racial profiling, so if the illegal alien speaks another language, ICE will be accused of profiling.

Uphold their use of force standards. In other words, they will restrict normal police tactics.

These rules would ensure endless lawsuits with Democrat judges.

Ensure state and local coordination and oversight. They want to tell the federal government what to do. They particularly want to control all large-scale operations.

Build safeguards into the system and allow states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for body cameras. This is allegedly for accountability.

They want to regulate and standardize the type of uniforms and equipment they can carry.

The Democrat goal is to keep all tens of millions of illegals in the country, criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats, so they can have one-party rule. As soon as they are in power, they will give them full amnesty with a path to censorship, full benefits, and jobs. Open borders will be a way of life.