Democrat Donor Threatened to Torture & Kill 6 SCOTUS Justices

The Justice Department has announced the arrest of an Alaska man, Panos Anastasiou, who threatened to torture and kill six Supreme Court justices and their families. The man also threatened Donald Trump.

Maybe Democrats should turn down the vicious anti-SCOTUS rhetoric.

The DOJ did not announce which justices he wanted to kill. However, he is a Democrat donor, and six conservative justices are on the court. I don’t want to be conspiratorial, so I won’t say who I think he wanted to kill.

He allegedly sent over 465 messages to the court and now faces nine counts of threatening a federal judge and thirteen counts of interstate threats.

Panos made 82 donations to ActBlue.

The rhetoric against conservative justices has been especially vile of late because Democrats don’t like some of the decisions they’ve made. They are still ranting about Roe v. Wade. Nine states will let them kill their unborn babies until birth. There is nothing to complain about.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris insist they will reform the Court, making it an unequal Branch of government. Democrats are continually shrieking about figuratively blowing up the court.

This so-called senator should be arrested for what he has said in the past:


