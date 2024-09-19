Democrat Donor Threatened to Torture & Kill 6 SCOTUS Justices

The Justice Department has announced the arrest of an Alaska man, Panos Anastasiou, who threatened to torture and kill six Supreme Court justices and their families. The man also threatened Donald Trump.

Maybe Democrats should turn down the vicious anti-SCOTUS rhetoric.

The DOJ did not announce which justices he wanted to kill. However, he is a Democrat donor, and six conservative justices are on the court. I don’t want to be conspiratorial, so I won’t say who I think he wanted to kill.

He allegedly sent over 465 messages to the court and now faces nine counts of threatening a federal judge and thirteen counts of interstate threats.

Panos made 82 donations to ActBlue.

The rhetoric against conservative justices has been especially vile of late because Democrats don’t like some of the decisions they’ve made. They are still ranting about Roe v. Wade. Nine states will let them kill their unborn babies until birth. There is nothing to complain about.

At 1223 p.m. Eastern, @NewsNation joined Fox News as the second cable news channel to mention the indictment of an Alaska man wanting to kill six Supreme Court Justices pic.twitter.com/jpnOLwEpc3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 19, 2024

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris insist they will reform the Court, making it an unequal Branch of government. Democrats are continually shrieking about figuratively blowing up the court.

DOJ announced an Alaska man has been charged for threatening to injure & kill six Supreme Court Justices & some of their family. None of the press releases nor court docs name the six, but docs indicate his threats were directed at Trump + likely at Thomas & Alito, among others. pic.twitter.com/710eIAxFBd — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2024

This so-called senator should be arrested for what he has said in the past:

Chuck Schumer outside the Supreme Court-Making Threats “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price." "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions"

pic.twitter.com/IphCY1YEZB — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) March 4, 2020