We Hear Russian President Putin’s Afraid of Kamala Harris

Russian President Putin endorsed Kamala Harris, but that was out of fear. He’s afraid of Kamala because she is mixed race, which sends a “powerful message.”

He said she brings “hope and inspiration.” He forgot to mention “joy.” Do you feel the hope and inspiration yet?

According to military official Steven Anderson, as a mixed-race candidate, she will inspire people worldwide. They will all say that America is “so great” that they made this woman president.

“People like Vladimir Putin are gonna say, “Hey, wait a minute, these guys, they have truly have a democratic country. They truly are representative. They truly are fighting for all their people, and Kamala Harris is a manifestation of that.”

Uh, no, Vlad won’t say that. He’ll say the morons who are responsible for Afghanistan think a mixed-race woman is an important quality for a president.

Anderson is a Brigadier Bureaucrat General who worked at the Pentagon since 2008. People like him are the reason our country is in trouble.

The man is delusional.

MSNBC guest Steven Anderson says Kamala is an “inspiration” because she’s a “product of a mixed marriage,” that it sends a “powerful message” to the world “People like Putin are going to say, ‘Wait a minute, these guys are truly a Democratic country”@NicolleDWallace: “Wow” pic.twitter.com/lCaXI7q7re — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 18, 2024