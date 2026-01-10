Democrat Heroes: The People They Protect

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on X about the type of people protected in Minnesota. It’s typical of sanctuary cities.

ICE has provided Fox News a list of the most egregious criminal aliens they’ve arrested during their surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, and it’s the most disturbing list I’ve ever seen, including numerous convicted child rapists/sodomizers and ten convicted killers, most with deportation orders going back many years. Several from Laos, Somalia, and Sudan.

WARNING GRAPHIC – Highlights below:

Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy and strong-arm sodomy of a girl, with a deportation order since 2018.

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under age 13 and procuring a child for prostitution, with a deportation order since 2006.

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her, with a deportation order since 2004.

Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation, with a deportation order since 2012.

Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape and child fondling with a deportation order since 2003.

Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault, with a deportation order since 1996.

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of sexual assault of a child and DUI, with a deportation order since 2016.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of homicide.

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal alien convicted of three counts of homicide with a deportation order since June 2025.

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal convicted of homicide who was previously deported in 2002.

Galuak Michael Rotgai, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of homicide.

Thai Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2009.

Mariana Sia Kanu, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2022.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of homicide with a deportation order since 2015.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of manslaughter with a deportation order since 2022.

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession, and DUI.

Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI, with a deportation order since 2022.

Shwe Htoo, a Burmese illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide.

ICE says all of these criminal aliens were roaming freely in the sanctuary state of Minnesota before arrest, and that these are the type of people that politicians and activists are referring to as their “neighbors” as they attempt to interfere with ICE.