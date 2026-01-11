Jack Smith Gave a Hired Rat $20,000 to Find Dirt on Trump

Jack Smith’s team approved $20,000 payment to an informant to snitch on the Trump team during the Arctic Frost probe. How third world.

Then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office approved paying $20,000 in 2023 to a confidential human source for information in the controversial FBI investigation code-named Arctic Frost that probed efforts by President Donald Trump and his followers to contest the 2020 election results, according to documents obtained by Just the News.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News that the bombshell revelation of a paid snitch was the latest evidence that the Arctic Frost probe was an “egregious abuse of power and violation of the law.”

The team tried over and over to make Trump the “subject” of the probe, as Lavrentiy Beria might do.

They examined emails of 150 People tied to Trump, and analyzed phone data of his allies in Congress, his lawyers, outside advisers, including Steve Bannon.

The worst came in the latest document, which was the revelation that the FBI had an informant whom Smith’s office approved for compensation for the dirt he or she shared with the FBI.

An electronic communication “documents prosecutorial approval, in the form of emailed concurrence from Counselor to the Special Counsel Raymond Hulser on 06/02/2023, of a payment for information in the amount of $20,000.00 to [name redacted] for information provided in support of captioned investigation,” one memo reads.

“The payment was discussed by Raymond Hulser and Assistant Special Counsel Julia Gegenheimer with Special Counsel Jack Smith,” the memo added.

The memos showed the chain of approval with an FBI agent who wrote to Smith’s office on June 2, 2023.

“As discussed, request your office’s concurrence in our proposed payment of $20,000 for CHS’ provision of information in support of the investigation,” the agent wrote.

Hulser wrote back succinctly, “Concur, thank you.”