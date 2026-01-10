Omar Marches in a Newly Staged Democrat Performance

Rep. Ilhan Omar and fellow Democrats engaged in performance art today to get attention and spread their fake narrative. Everything is fake with the neo-Democrats. She smiles throughout her staged event, pleased with the message they’re sending, giving more fodder to their media.

Somali-born Omar, 43, and Congress members were turned away while attempting to gain entry into an ICE processing center at the Whipple Building in Minneapolis

Rep. Omar, Angie Craig (D-MN), and Kelly Morrison (D-MN), flanked by activists and photographers, were squaring off against armed federal law enforcement who formed a line at the entrance to the facility.

Fake courage.

This is brazen considering the amount of fraud by Somalis in Minnesota, mostly in her district. Some were her donors and friends, or acquaintances.

You can watch the video online. Omar led thousands of screaming leftist Pinkos. Democrats’ entire platform is based on hating Trump and staging dramatic events.