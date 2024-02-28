Democrat Import: Venezuelan Criminal Allegedly Raped a Child

As reported, Venezuelan crime, particularly violent deaths, is falling precipitously as its criminals come to the US through our open borders. Their gangs, rapists, child traffickers, robbers, and more are pouring in.

Virginia authorities arrested a 32-year-old Venezuelan national illegally present in the U.S. for sexual assault of a minor.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that Renzo Mendoza Montes was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22, on two felony charges in connection to a sexual assault that took place in January. The victim was a 14-year-old female, officials said.

“Due to the fact that is an active investigation, the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any additional details related to the case. We are especially sensitive to the fact that these crimes involve a young juvenile who lives here within our community,” Sheriff Whit Clark said in a statement.

“Like any criminal investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, upholding the integrity of a case is priority for our department and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney,” the sheriff added.

Mendoza was arrested on one felony charge of carnal knowledge of a child without force, and one felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Mendoza is a Venezuelan citizen who is in the country illegally after being previously detained and released by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2023.

