Transnistria, on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, claims they are under escalating intimidation from Moldova and have asked Russia to take measures to protect them. Transnistira is 29% Russian and 28% Moldovan. Moldova is 75% Moldovan and 4% Russian; they align with the West.

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of Transnistria and the official driving force behind the congress, has so far avoided involving the region in the war in Ukraine and has blocked initiatives supporting the Russian cause from the left bank of the Dniester River, the sources in Tiraspol point out.

Moldova wants to become part of the EU.

Transnistria, or Pridnestrovie, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), is an internationally unrecognized state, only recognized as part of Moldova.

About thirty years ago, Russia manipulated a slice of land into being a frozen conflict breakaway republic called Transnistria. Legally, it is part of Republica Moldova.

Krasnoselsky has to deal with pro-Russian separatists, especially those in Transnistria.

In the clip, the Congress of Deputies asked Russia to help them with a blockade. Notice the Hammer & Sickle.

The people asking are the self-proclaimed authorities of Transnistria. They held the so-called Congress of Deputies of all levels and ranks, where they adopted an appeal to Putin for help due to the economic blockade from Moldova.

The Congress of Deputies adopted the Declaration. This is the seventh such congress. The previous one was held in 2006 when local deputies decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

Whether Putin told them to ask, we cannot say, but it is Russian-occupied. We should send Romania a US ship to send a message.

In the end, this likely means nothing.

