Democrat Media Calls for Leftists to “Rise Up”, “Raise Hell”

On Wednesday, former [far-left] Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards (Md.) and [far-left] CNN analyst Angela Rye called for Democrats to do whatever it takes to stop President Donald Trump from getting a Supreme Court justice appointed this fall.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked Edwards on “Deadline White House” how she would advise her former colleagues in Congress to deal with the prospect of Trump nominating a replacement for Kennedy this year.

“It’s time for Democrats to throw down, and what I mean by that is we’ve been playing by the rulebook, and Donald Trump and Republicans have been playing by street rules,” Edwards said. “We need to play by street rules.”

On CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper asked Rye what Senate Democrats needed to do about the upcoming Supreme Court fight.

“They have to raise hell,” Rye said. “I said it kind of—whatever, but I mean, like, seriously. This is a decision that doesn’t just impact our lives next year or the next two years.”

Angela Rye recently stood by Mad Max Waters and said ‘white Democrats are turning on her’ after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said they didn’t think it was right to call for people to harass Trump officials.

