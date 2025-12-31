Zohran Mamdani’s Spine-Chilling New York City Leaders

Communists will start Zohran Mamdani’s tenure as figurehead for democrat socialists, communists, the ACLU, the SEIU, and all things not American. Radical New York Attorney General Letitia James will deliver the oath of office to Mamdani during the private ceremony, and Communist Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver the oath at the public inauguration ceremony.

The choices are un-American open borders globalists.

The Communists Who Will Lead New York City.

Dr. Helen Landaverde

Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde, Ecuadorian-born, CEO of the NYC Health System, Elmhurst, was appointed Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services by Ugandan-born Mayor-elect Zohran K. Mamdani. She reportedly cares about community, language justice, and health equity, which is not equality.

Health equity is equality of outcomes. Everything is based on outcomes.

Language justice is the principle of ensuring equitable access to communication in the language individuals know best, promoting inclusion, and dismantling barriers that marginalize non-English speakers.

Next, we have attorneys Steve Banks and Ramzi Kassem. They will constantly sue, and don’t be surprised if they team up with Letitia James. They will hound Republicans, especially Donald Trump and his family.

Steve Banks

Steve Banks will head up the city’s law department. He worked under Joe Biden as the Social Services Commissioner. He describes himself as a “social justice attorney” [communist]. He spent years suing to paralyze eviction courts, shield violent offenders, and weaponize housing law as political blackmail.

City Desk NYC writes:

“Mamdani’s pick for Law Department head isn’t a lawyer—it’s an activist operative. This “social justice attorney” spent years suing to paralyze eviction courts, shield violent offenders, and weaponize housing law as political blackmail.

“Now he’ll turn the city’s legal arsenal against itself: protecting criminals, sabotaging enforcement, and bankrolling every DSA-aligned grievance group with taxpayer funds.

“Remember when this hack prolonged the eviction moratorium until landlords bled out?

“Now he’s writing the rules. NYC’s Law Department used to protect the city. Under Mamdani, it’ll be a piggy bank for ideological shakedowns and a legal shield for his anti-police, anti-accountability agenda. The chaos is the point.”

Banks is a self-described democrat socialist [communist] and an activist operative.

Steven Banks as Corporation Counsel will be a disaster, as he has always been. Before de Blasio, he sued the city as a Legal Aid lawyer. Then he helped impose Right to Shelter, fueling the migrant crisis that cost the city billions, and pushed shelters into neighborhoods with zero community input.

Outgoing Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a moderate Democrat, predicted Banks’ tenure as corporation counsel “would be a disaster, but not a surprise.”

Holden said, “he didn’t just have a hand in these policies; he helped design them. The architects of the failed [communist] de Blasio [real name, Warren Wilhelm] era are back for more certain failures,” he said.

While serving as de Blasio’s Department of Social Services commissioner, he faced heat for financial scandals and awful conditions at a crucial not-for-profit homeless shelter that the agency worked with.

An audit from then-city Comptroller Scott Stringer found bloated costs and misspending while shelter residents were subjected to horrid conditions under Banks.

Ramzi Kassem, Lebanon-born, Chief Counsel

Biden’s former policy adviser Ramzi Kassem will serve as City Hall’s chief counsel. He grew up in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, and came to the USA after 9/11 to defend Muslims accused of terrorism and held at Guantánamo Bay.

Kassem defended Al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi in court. Ahmed’s brother-in-law was Khalid al-Mihdhar, one of the 9/11 hijackers who flew the plane into the Pentagon.

He defended an al-Qaida terrorist and convinced New York City to keep him rather than send him to Guantanamo.

He is a Daisy Soros Fellow. Kassem thinks the US values include Marxist social justice.

He co-founded and now co-directs CLEAR (Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility), which has been on the front lines of providing legal defense for students detained by ICE and supporting many more at risk. Kassem also served under President Joe Biden as Senior Policy Advisor. Kassem is an immigrant and is now a proud resident of Harlem.

City Desk NY writes:

“Mamdani’s “new era” is just recycled radicalism. Ramzi Kassem isn’t a legal mind—he’s an ideological arsonist. Defending al-Qaeda’s Ahmed al-Darbi (convicted for bombing oil tankers) and lobbying for pro-Hamas agitators like Mahmoud Khalil isn’t “justice.” It’s sabotage.

“CLEAR isn’t a clinic—it’s a pipeline for activist lawfare, shielding extremists while ICE hunts real threats. Kassem’s Biden-era policies? A blueprint for chaos. NYC’s chief counsel should protect citizens, not terrorist sympathizers.

“Mamdani’s stacking City Hall with CUNY’s anti-Zionist cabal proves his loyalty lies with campus mobs, not cops or crime victims. Sanctuary cities crumble under federal lawsuits, and Kassem’s the wrecking ball.”

Cornelius Eady

Cornelius Eady will serve on the transition team. Eady concentrates on matters of race and leftism. He’s the inaugural poet.

Here are a few lines from his poem Proof, which he altered to suit Mamdani, as revealed to the NY Times:

New York, city of invention,

Roiling town, refresher

And re-newer,

New York, city of the real,

Where the canyons

Whisper in a hundred

Tongues,

New York,

Where your lucky self

Waits for your

Arrival,

Where there is always soil

For your root

This is our time.

[If you’re a foreigner and don’t speak English, especially if you come illegally, you have it made.]