Democrat Presidents Seem Predisposed to Leading America Into Major Deadly Conflicts

By James S. Soviero

Funny some of the things we remember from our youth. I can recall Mom, a devoted Democrat voter, telling me something her dad, an equally partisan Dem, told her. It was in the early 1960’s, and the Vietnam War had just begun to percolate.

The stunningly, nonpartisan comment was, “Democrat presidents get us into wars.”

Given the current occupant of the White House’s ongoing bungling of virtually every geopolitical crisis, it seemed a good time to put those powerful words within the context of some U.S. history.

Here is a list of Democrat Presidents who were at the helm when wars, killing many thousands of Americans, were started.

Harry Truman-Korean War-35,616 killed, Lyndon Johnson-Vietnam War-58,209 lost, Woodrow Wilson-World War I-116,516 dead, Franklin Roosevelt-World War II-405,399 killed.

Last, but by no means least, we have Jefferson Davis. A Democrat who represented Mississippi in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, rose to become president of the Confederate States of America. He served throughout the Civil war; a horrific conflict that took the lives of 620,000 Americans.

It’s reported Mark Twain once said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Others hitchhiked on that bit of cleverness saying, history doesn’t repeat itself, but people, for better or worse, often do.

To that end, God help us all if a cognitively crippled, wrong about almost everything Joe Biden, decides to follow in the blood stained footsteps of his Democrat predecessors.

