Hamas Kill Documents Found on the Bodies of Dead Terrorists

Hamas targeted schools, a youth center, and an outdoor youth concert.

NBC News contributor Anna Schecter said responder organizations like ZAKA went in and took information on the deaths and took notes on what they were seeing. The murdered children, women, and families were killed together. And they also found the bodies of Hamas terrorists who were killed during the violence. And on the bodies of those Hamas terrorists in pockets were these documents.

And so the first responders recovered them and photographed them. Currently, the IDF is reviewing a trove of documents, and a source within the Israeli government passed the documents that we reported on to me, and we analyzed them and put out the news last night.”

The first directive was to take hostages, and the second was to kill as many people as possible. Those were two bullet points.

“Also, there was the old Da’at School, the new Da’at School, and a youth center that were on bullet points. “Search the school number one, search school. Number two, search the youth center.”

“Then sources also told me that dining halls and dental offices were marked on these maps and were targets. Another directive was to surround and gather hostages within a dining hall. It was so detailed that one Hamas unit was to take the hostages and hand them off to a second Hamas unit. There were even details about how many motorbikes would approach in one unit, how many jeeps, four motorbikes, then two jeeps, four motorbikes, then two jeeps.”

They said it was unprecedented to see such detailed paperwork on the terrorists’ bodies.

The attack was highly organized. They targeted the most innocent of victims.

Related