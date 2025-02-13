Democrat Rep Calls for Violence with Weapons for Democracy

Democrat Representative Robert Garcia thinks they should bring “actual weapons” in this “fight for democracy.” He called Chris Sununu a d*ck, echoing Anderson Cooper, and smeared Marjorie Taylor Greene as a liar who shouldn’t be treated as a “serious” leader. This is right after an “eliminate Elon” ad came out.

#BREAKING: Dem. Rep. Robert Garcia just called for “ACTUAL WEAPONS” to be used against Elon Musk in this “fight for democracy.” This comes after an ad popped up in DC today, CLEARLY calling for the ass*ssination of Musk Democrats are VlOLENT. The events of this week have… pic.twitter.com/MOX5TiKZIu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025

It looks like USAID is calling for the assassination of Elon Musk.

Forget about the fact that USAID might have paid for this or is endorsing this…but this is a direct call to take out @elonmusk I mean, you might as well of used a scope ring.pic.twitter.com/i2oOPGDbJB — EveryManPrepping (@EveryManPrepper) February 12, 2025

Rep. Cleaver is out of his mind.

Democrats have gone BATSH*T crazy over DOGE exposing them Rep. Cleaver to @ElonMusk: “GO TO MOSCOW! YOU MUSTY, MOO, MOO, MOO!!” WTF is even going on anymore??! pic.twitter.com/Sd9d8HNr7S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 13, 2025

