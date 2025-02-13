Judge Reverses Judge McConnell’s Buyout Block

Federal Judge George O’Toole of Massachusetts just reinstated the Trump buyouts for federal workers who don’t want to return to the office. It is a victory for Trump, a significant loss for labor unions. About 70,000 workers have taken the buyout.

Judge O’Toole reversed the ruling by Judge John McConnell.

“Aggrieved employees can bring claims through the administrative process…That the unions themselves may be foreclosed from this administrative process does not mean that adequate judicial review is lacking.”

Speaking of Judge McConnell

Judge John McConnell threatened Donald Trump with imprisonment, stopped the buyouts, and demanded the release of frozen funds to USAID. These judges have too much power, especially when they are compromised and are making decisions based on personal opinions.

He’s a crackpot who compared Donald Trump’s first term to the Civil War and Jim Crow.

Impeach this activist posing as a judge! Such a person does great discredit to the American justice system. https://t.co/wGmzi2ApRV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

His unethical actions deserve disbarment and falls under the category of misconduct. Hold him accountable. No one is above the law. https://t.co/cG1zrEMxzL pic.twitter.com/4lD1iPAnxN — xPhoenix (@xMaryannM) February 12, 2025

