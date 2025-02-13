Happening Now: AG Bondi Charges Hochul, James, Schroeder

The DOJ has filed charges against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

“New York chose illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops—it stops TODAY,” Bondi said. “As you know, we sued Illinois and New York didn’t listen, so now you’re next.”

The Story

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice is taking legal action against the state of New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and New York Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner Mark Schroeder.

The Justice Department’s move comes six days after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago, and their leaders, seeking to end their ability to provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

Chicago and New York are among dozens of so-called sanctuary cities around the country that either limit or refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Bondi also cited New York’s Green Light Law that prevents federal immigration enforcement from being able to access information the state DMV has on immigrants without legal status.

The law allows the DMV to issue standard driver’s licenses to individuals without Social Security numbers and “regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States.”

“Violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, human smugglers will no longer terrorize the American people, and that is why we are here today,” Bondi said.

Bondi said any other state or city that does not follow federal immigration law will be charged next.

“We don’t want to sue you,” she said. “We don’t want to prosecute people. We want people to comply with the law.”

These sanctuary leaders are not enforcing immigration laws. They are breaking the law.

