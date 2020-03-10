Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier calls for canceling Trump rallies

Far-left Jackie Speier expressed her deep concerns for President Trump’s supporters and doesn’t want to see them put in harm’s way. She feels no such concern for Bernie Sanders’ or Joe Biden’s supporters, just Trump’s.

Speier also said she doesn’t “think the President is capable of telling us the truth about the Coronavirus and I regret saying that.” Sure, she regrets it, that must be the truth.

She so hopes his political campaign ends.

“The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk,” Speier said.

“Because we’re supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses.”

“I think that he is showing, unfortunately, why he is so ill-prepared to guide our country during this time of crisis.”

Her first two statements don’t support her third but logic and evidence aren’t a strong point for Democrats. It’s nice of her to care for Trump supporters over Bernie’s and Joe’s, but supporters can decide for themselves, thank you very much.

SHE RESIDES IN THE CITY OF POOP MAPS

She feels that she, on the other hand, is very responsible since she canceled two speeches.

“I had two speeches yesterday that were canceled. So the responsible thing to do is cancel these events that have large numbers of people. I also think that California is a hot spot. We have about 25% of all of the cases in the country,” Speier added.

This is a lawmaker whose city allows people to poop in the streets and where crime rates are rapidly growing. It’s the place where addicts shoot up in broad daylight in front of children and where thieves can legally steal hundreds of dollars in goods from local stores (also in front of children), and then hawk the stolen items blocks away in the Mission District.

There is a cesspool of bacteria breeding in the streets of San Fran and she’d be better advised to clean up her own backyard.

It’s funny how she wants the President to cancel his rallies, but not Bernie’s or Joe’s. Of course, Biden only gets tens of people, but Bernie draws thousands of commies.

Watch:

Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) stokes fears over coronavirus. She claims @realDonaldTrump wants his own supporters to get sick by going to his rallies (though she coincidentally makes no mention of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden saying they won’t cancel their rallies). What a monster. pic.twitter.com/XCv5bQ3Vb1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2020