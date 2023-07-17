Democrat Rep.’s Bill Erases “Husband” and “Wife” from Federal Law

Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) introduced a bill that seeks to replace the terms “husband” and “wife” in federal law with the gender-neutral term “spouse.”

That’s really important. The country is going to the dogs, and this woman is worried about Federal law referring to “husband” and “wife.”

OBLITERATE “HUSBAND” AND “WIFE”

She calls her bill the “Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act.” The goal is to recognize all marriages, regardless of gender. Does that include people who don’t know what their genders are?

“Although the Supreme Court ruled several years ago that same-sex couples have the right to marry, there are many instances where the U.S. Federal Code does not respect their rights,” said Congresswoman Julia Brownley. “This commonsense bill will strike the use of the gendered terms ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ throughout the federal code and replace them with the gender-neutral term ‘spouse’ to ensure that our federal code reflects the equality of all marriages.”

She finds other terms more acceptable, such as “a married couple,” “married person,” and “person who has been, but is no longer, married to.”

The law would amend the “Ethics in Government Act of 1978,” the “Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993,” and the “Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971,” among others.

“Now more than ever, with an extreme Supreme Court and state legislatures rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community, it is imperative that Congress showcases its commitment to supporting equality,” Brownley said.

No one rolled back their rights.

She’s likely referring to the recent Supreme Court case that found religious people could not be compelled to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. It’s a violation of the 1st Amendment.

It’s basically forced speech.

Democrats think that intrusions on the rights of others are okay if it’s an LGBTQIA++++ person doing it.

