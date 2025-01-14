Democrats Acted Despicably at Pete Hegseth’s Hearing

On Tuesday, Hegseth reported that media outlets like the New York Times and New Yorker have concocted a “smear campaign” against him. In his opening, he addressed the attacks brilliantly.

He is saying everything people should want to hear.

Pete Hegseth: "We won World War II with seven 4-star generals. Today, we have forty-four 4-star generals. There's an inverse relationship between the size of staffs and victory on the battlefield. We don't need more bureaucracy at the top. We need more warfighters empowered at…

Democrats did their best to smear him and really overdid it. They looked and sounded nasty.

We have the screeching senator from New York, Kristen Gillibrand:

Pocahontas embarrassed herself, but people got to laugh.

Hawaii’s Hirono was nasty. She didn’t want to know if he could do the job. She couldn’t care less. Hirono wanted to make him look like a drunk.

Da Nang Dick Blumenthal thinks Mr. Hegseth isn’t qualified. That’s funny coming from him.

Pete Hegseth is a 20-year veteran with two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and a guard at Gitmo. He has two Ivy League degrees and is the author of several books. Mr. Hegseth is a tireless advocate for veterans.

Richard Blumenthal is claimed that Pete Hegseth is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense. Also, here is a video of Richard Blumenthal talking about serving in Vietnam. The only problem is he never served in Vietnam. Stolen Valor scumbag.

pic.twitter.com/0PO7YMmieK — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 14, 2025

Sen. Tim Kaine was disgusting. He wanted to humiliate him and make him look like a pervert.

Kaine never cared about accusations of rape and sexual abuse about Bill Clinton and gladly served as Hillary Clinton’s running mate. Kaine’s son is Antifa, and he himself has historical ties to a revolutionary communist priest.

Tim Kaine’s Marxist past

In 1980, radical revolutionary priest Fr. James Carney met with Tim Kaine. After a relentless search, Kaine traveled by bus and walked miles to meet him. He has spoken highly of him and his time with him.

The priest was a member of a Communist band of revolutionaries at a time when President Ronald Reagan was sending financial aid to the freedom fighters. The group was led by a Ché Guevara soldier, Reyes Mata.

Carney subscribed to the Communist religious doctrine of Liberation theology. He traveled with a Cuban-trained Communist guerilla group trying to overturn the country’s government. He was a self-described “good Marxist.”

The Communist Guerilla Priest

By 1983, the Communist guerilla priest was exiled from the Catholic church. That year, he was thrown to his death from a helicopter by a Honduran death squad.

In his autobiography, he wrote, as any true believer would, that “thanks partially to the Marxist criticism of religion, the Holy Spirit has finally been able to lead many present-day Christians to an understanding of the gospel of Christ and the ‘good news for the poor’ about their liberation from the yoke of exploitation.

It is alarming to know that while in Honduras, Tim Kaine embraced the radical interpretation of the gospel, liberation theology. That version of theology at the time was full-blown communism and is believed to have originated with the Soviets.

Soviet and East German archives show that “active measures” were undertaken to undermine the Vatican and the pope, which were key barriers to Soviet influence in Latin America. Liberation Theology itself is believed to have been formed out of the Kremlin disinformation campaign. The top-ranking Soviet Bloc defector of the Cold War, Gen. Ion Pacepa, admits that he was personally involved in the operation.

These documents are found in books by the former Associated Press Berlin bureau chief, John Koehler, and Professor Christopher Andrew in the Mitrokhin Archive data published by Cambridge University.

Tim Kaine developed a pro-Soviet, hardcore, Marxist ideology rejected by the Catholic Church and the United States – at the time.

It wasn’t only his extensive efforts to meet with a Soviet-tied revolutionary priest; it was the Jesuits with whom he was ensconced. The Jesuits were arrested for gunrunning the year he was there. The Honduran government had to ban all American Jesuits from coming to Honduras because of their left-wing activism.

The JVC

Kaine must have known what he was getting into when he signed up with the JVC [Jesuit volunteers] for missionary work. He was a graduate of a Jesuit preparatory high school. Kaine knew that the Jesuits were involved in operations on the fringe of the Catholic Church and in support of the enemies of the United States of America.

He stepped into a Communist revolution in which the Jesuits were engaged on the wrong side. Reports indicate that in Honduras, “Mr. Kaine embraced liberation theology.”

That was when they expelled Fr. Carney, the priest Kaine made extensive efforts to meet.

Kaine opposed US involvement in the region, which was aimed at stopping the spread of Marxism.

Kaine was upset by US involvement and the death of the priest but not by the Communist insurgency invading Honduras.

Watch this judgmental hatchet man. He was probably my vote for most repugnant:

Angus King suggested he’d use torture. Listening to him was torture.

Democrat leaders don’t care about this country or the people in it. They simply want to win at all costs. There is no bottom for these people. They didn’t ask about how he’d handle the military. They simply wanted to smear him. Others were as bad.

If I were a Republican senator, I’d definitely vote for Mr. Hegseth.

This is why Democrats hate him and Donald Trump. They hate this:

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth: "Every general will be selected for leadership or promotion purely based on performance, readiness, and merit."

Democrats want to social engineer us into some weird society of inadequate performers.

Commentator Dan Turrentine suggested on social media that Democratic senators overplayed their hand at the Hegseth hearings.

“Going into Pete Hegseth’s hearing, I thought it was 50/50 he’d be confirmed due to some Republican concerns,” Turrentine tweeted. “Some Democrats were so bad, so over-the-top, so embarrassing today, I now wonder if they made it impossible for any Republican senator to vote against him.”

Afghanistan was at least quieter…

Afghanistan was at least quieter…

