Biden Is Taking Cuba From the State Sponsors of Terrorism

Joe Biden will remove communist Cuba from the state sponsors of terrorism and hopes that it will compel the communist country to release their political prisoners.

President Joe Biden is removing Cuba from a U.S. government list of state sponsors of terrorism on Tuesday, according to administration officials.

That move, and a number of other conciliatory actions, are being taken in the hope of securing the release of political prisoners on the island, the officials told reporters in a briefing ahead of the announcement.

It could be a significant breakthrough in the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Cuba, though President-elect Donald Trump may choose to reverse the decisions.

The officials said the White House also will suspend a provision of the Helms-Burton Act, which has allowed Cuban exiles living in the United States to file claims against Havana in court and seek compensation for assets expropriated following the 1959 Cuban Revolution. The administration will also eliminate a list of restricted Cuban entities barred from certain financial transactions during the first Trump administration.

[…]

In a statement, Cuba’s foreign ministry said the announcement “rectifies, in a very limited way, some aspects of a cruel and unjust policy” but insisted it would continue to condemn the United States’ “genocidal and illegal economic suffocation policy against Cuba.” Cuba also announced that it notified the Vatican it would release prisoners.

This is a show of weakness, and Cuba knows Donald Trump will probably undo it. They allegedly have hundreds of prisoners the US wants to be released.

Biden won’t leave well enough alone.

The outgoing president is delusional. He’s like Caligula. Biden thinks his foreign policy is a winner.

“America is more capable, and I would argue better prepared than we’ve been in a long, long time,” Biden said. “While our competitors and adversaries are facing stiff headwinds, and we have the wind at our back.”

