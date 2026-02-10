Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Democrats Are Angry About Arrests of Foreign Criminals & Terrorists

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

In case you are wondering about the hearing with Todd Lyons and Rodney Scott, here are a few examples of angry Democrats ranting about arresting criminal illegal aliens. All aliens who come in illegally are criminals. Following the law is fascism and will get law enforcement into Hell. Who knew?

Democrats don’t care who they run for office as long as they’re nasty and will do anything for the cause.

Rep. McIver, who is under indictment for assaulting ICE agents, asks ICE Director Todd Lyons if he’s afraid of going to Hell. Following the law to protect Americans gets people into Hell?

Racist daughter of illegal aliens from Guatemala is opposed to the law. Shocker! She called them “unaccountable military forces.” Ramirez is a privilege open borders fanatic.

This Representative Thanedor is shockingly dumb, and can barely sound coherent. Thanedor and his comrades keep calling ICE actions illegal. “ICE must be abolished,” and he demands Kristi Noem be impeached. He claims that enforcing the law is criminal.

Democrats are angry that these captured terrorists and dangerous criminals are heading for deportation.

Here’s another loser, partisan hack Dan Goldman. He’s a Levi heir who is only in Congress to attack Republicans.

Goldman accused Todd Lyons of being fascist Nazis. He is downright evil and quotes radical communists and anarchists as witnesses to ICE’s alleged lawbreaking.

MicahStone
MicahStone
1 hour ago

FIXED IT: “Democrats Commie-cRATs Are Angry About Arrests of Foreign Criminals & Terrorists”(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

POLICE-SUPPORT-CRIMINALS-JAIL-PRISON
3
Reply
