Democrats Are Angry About Arrests of Foreign Criminals & Terrorists

In case you are wondering about the hearing with Todd Lyons and Rodney Scott, here are a few examples of angry Democrats ranting about arresting criminal illegal aliens. All aliens who come in illegally are criminals. Following the law is fascism and will get law enforcement into Hell. Who knew?

Democrats don’t care who they run for office as long as they’re nasty and will do anything for the cause.

Rep. McIver, who is under indictment for assaulting ICE agents, asks ICE Director Todd Lyons if he’s afraid of going to Hell. Following the law to protect Americans gets people into Hell?

Rep. LaMonica McIver– currently under indictment for assaulting ICE agents– tells ICE Director Todd Lyons that he's going to hell: "How do you think Judgement Day will go for you with so much blood on your hands? You think you're going to hell, Mr. Lyons?" pic.twitter.com/N5cM3CYZCE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

Racist daughter of illegal aliens from Guatemala is opposed to the law. Shocker! She called them “unaccountable military forces.” Ramirez is a privilege open borders fanatic.

Rep. Delia Ramirez– whose parents are illegal aliens from Guatemala– tells ICE Director Todd Lyons and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott that they are worse than the KKK and slave patrols. pic.twitter.com/RuGK5r4GMM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

This Representative Thanedor is shockingly dumb, and can barely sound coherent. Thanedor and his comrades keep calling ICE actions illegal. “ICE must be abolished,” and he demands Kristi Noem be impeached. He claims that enforcing the law is criminal.

LOL! Rep. Shri Thanedar just got NUKED by Todd Lyons and the other witnesses and it was EPIC. He ended it all by THREATENING the officials with prison if Trump doesn't pardon them. Democrats have NO INTEREST in helping Americans, they only attack Trump and those around him. pic.twitter.com/LOwpXt0dbL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 10, 2026

Democrats are angry that these captured terrorists and dangerous criminals are heading for deportation.

🚨 JUST IN: ICE Director Todd Lyons says ICE has arrested OVER 7,000 gang members, and 1,400 known or suspected terrorists But for some reason, Democrats are SUPER pissed off about it. They want these people back on the streets. Ain’t happening! ICE is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/m0kkVXb48S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2026

Here’s another loser, partisan hack Dan Goldman. He’s a Levi heir who is only in Congress to attack Republicans.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons firmly pushes back against Rep. Dan Goldman's repeated comparisons of ICE agents to Nazis during a heated House Homeland Security Committee hearing. pic.twitter.com/C9lWETpjCz — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) February 10, 2026

Goldman accused Todd Lyons of being fascist Nazis. He is downright evil and quotes radical communists and anarchists as witnesses to ICE’s alleged lawbreaking.