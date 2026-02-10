Lisa Murkowski Won’t Vote for Voter ID in a Trump State

Lisa Murkowski lives in a Trump+13 state and can’t bring herself to vote for the SAVE Act. The SAVE Act doesn’t even demand voter ID each time a person votes, since it was watered down. It only requires a voter ID to register to vote. And Murkowski won’t even do that.

Murkowski’s excuse is that we cannot build trust that way. So, in other words, giving people an easy way to cheat builds trust. The truth is just the opposite, but she’s talking to the indiscriminate Americans.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a post on X on Tuesday that she would oppose forthcoming legislation that would enact election integrity laws backed by both Trump and conservatives in the upper chamber. Her opposition points to an unpleasant reality that many in the Senate already explained: without extraordinary steps such as nuking the filibuster or support from Democrats (which will not happen), the effort is effectively dead on arrival.

Sen. Schumer is pretending Voter ID is racist and said it is DOA.

Murkowski panned both upcoming bills—the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act, dubbed the SAVE America Act, and the Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act. The two voter ID and election integrity proposals are making their way through the House.

Murkowski is a Democrat-at-heart and mostly votes with Democrats. Sen. McConnell spent $6 million dollars during her last election to keep her in office.

She also claims the acts together would federalize elections. Requiring voter ID for registration is not federalizing elections. The MEGA Act would establish nationwide voter ID requirements and citizenship verification for federal elections.

Neither act federalizes elections. Requiring voter ID should and must be a prerequisite now that we know an entire political party wants to make elections as unsecured as possible so illegal aliens can vote for them.