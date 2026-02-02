Mayor Mamdani Appoints Another Former Robber

Good Luck, New York City!

Mr. Richards, who did time in the 1980s for robbery, will be the first former inmate to serve as corrections commissioner.

“Stanley will make history in this role as the first ever formerly incarcerated person to serve as commissioner,” Mamdani said. “I will turn to Stanley as we work to build a city where justice is at the heart of our corrections system,” the mayor added.

“Under Mayor Mamdani’s leadership, we will chart a path of hope, healing, and transformation,” he boasted.

“His administration made clear that the future of Rikers is not endless confinement, scapegoating, or demonizing.”

More than his criminal record, his ideology is a serious concern.

He wants to get away from punishment. Don’t punish criminals? That sounds like a terrible idea.

He is a DEI, no-prison, social justice activist who came straight out of the Fortune Society.

Zohran Mamdani Is there for Robbers

Previously, he appointed armed robber Mysonne Linen, 49, on Nov. 26 in an Instagram post from Until Freedom, a New York City–based social-justice organization, where Linen is a leader.

Linen is featured in the social media post alongside Tamika Mallory and Angelo Pinto.

Tamika is a member of the anarcho-communist Black Lives Matter and a friend of now-imprisoned Nicolas Maduro. Pinto is a “social justice warrior.”

Most serious crimes in New York City are committed by Black men, but don’t expect them to see much prison time.

Just for the record, there are no white supremacists to be found in the city.

It is hard to keep up with all the criminals and communist lunatics he is hiring.

Incidentally, he stopped posting about Jeffrey Epstein after the publication of a photo of him as a baby, with his mother and Epstein on a beach.

Also, he is abolishing the police team that rushes to emergencies. He will likely have social workers do that. Additionally, the homeless encampments will no longer be cleared out.