Democrats Are Down to 21% Approval

Democrats in Congress now have a 21% approval rating and 68% disapproval rating. They are self-combusting. Perhaps the problem is that they keep doubling down on the policies that cost them the election.

Democrat voters are turning against the party and Congress. They think Democrats are doing too little. They’re listening to AOC of all people, and condemn Chuck Schumer for not shutting down the government.

Democrats don’t want compromise and only want to take down Republicans. The party is very radical and they reflect the voters.

The Cumberland County Democratic Party chair, Matt Roan, called for Sen. John Fetterman’s resignation. Roan expressed concerns over Fetterman’s alleged alignment with Republican policies. Fetterman was accused of supporting President Donald Trump’s policies and departing from core Democratic values.

What are their values? No compromise, riots, protests, DEI, trans everything, open borders, high taxes?

They’ve lost their minds due to bad leadership and the influence of the hardcore left.

