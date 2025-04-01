President, AG Will Go After the Funders of Tesla Attacks & Know Who They Are

Elon Musk was on Fox News discussing the violence toward Tesla and innocent Tesla car owners and dealers. Then, he said something everyone might be very happy to hear.

Elon Musk: “Yes, it is remarkable that there is so much violence. You know, people have burned cars that fired bullets into dealerships. They’ve scratched swastikas into Teslas of innocent people … they’re just going about their lives. They’ve done nothing wrong, and Tesla’s done nothing wrong as a company.

“And so I find it ironic and incredibly hypocritical that the same Democrat politicians who would want to throw someone in prison for 20 years simply for watching things at January 6 but not actually doing any violence.

“You don’t hear a single word from them about the actual violence happening against Tesla. What incredible hypocrites they are. It’s outrageous, really, this is, this is fundamentally a case of terrorism. It’s wide, wide-scale domestic terrorism with the purpose of intimidation, and it’s harming innocent people. It’s really terrible.

“And I think what we actually have to get to are the people who are organizing and paying for these attacks and protests. That’s who we really need to go after. Because the people actually throwing the Molotov cocktails, they are the foot soldiers. But we need to go after the generals, and we’re going to do so. The President made it very clear that we’re going to go after those that are paying and organizing these violent attacks. Attorney General Bondi has said the same thing. I believe that is exactly what will happen.”

Host: “Do you know who they are?”

Elon Musk: “We’re coming for them”.

Host: “Do you know who those generals are?”

Elon Musk: “We know. We do.”

