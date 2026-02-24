Democrats are leading in early voting in Texas. It’s due to changing demographics and fake refugees who get green cards and can soon vote. It isn’t solely due to Islamists, but their growth and far-left views are a deep concern.

There are roughly 313,000 Islamists in Texas. It’s at least double that in New York.

Additionally, Texas has one of the largest illegal alien populations in the country.

According to Pew Research, which downplays the numbers. Texas has the second-highest number of illegal aliens. California was home to 11.3 million immigrants, or 28.4% of the national total. Texas had the second-largest immigrant population with over 6 million foreign-born residents, followed by Florida (5.4 million) and New York (5.0 million).

It’s far more than what Pew admits to after Biden and the Democrats open borders policies. Some do vote.

Sen. Chuck Schumer likes to pretend there are only 11 million in the entire country. The truth is we don’t even know how many illegal aliens are here. Democrats won’t let us count them.

New data shows Democrats are dominating early voting in Texas This is a Muslim gathering in Irving, Texas Irving, Texas, is the city in Texas where 2 Sharia Law courts are operating, already ruling on over 300 cases Do you understand how serious this Islam situation is America.… pic.twitter.com/lEA720ar5k — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 23, 2026

Mentioning illegal immigration is not to say this isn’t a growing concern.