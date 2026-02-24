Thomas Massie Is Not Becoming a Democrat

Rep. Thomas Massie’s liberty score with Conservative Review is 96%. He is correct in saying he votes against the pedophiles, wild spending, and wars. That is true. Mike Johnson is at 74%. We need to be more concerned about Republicrat John Thune in the Senate, who leads the Senate and barely cracks 50%.

Heritage Action gives Rep. Massie 83% based on key votes. Heritage gives Mitch McConnell 59%.

Turning Point gives him an 86.6. Thune is consistently 50% or 51%.

“Will you change your party affiliation to Democrat?” Thomas Massie: “I vote with Republicans 91% of the time, and the 9% I don’t, they’re taking up for pedophiles, starting another war, or bankrupting our country.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPKMAXw5F1 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 23, 2026

Check out the Liberty Scores of Republican Senators here. Find the House here. Turning Point scorecard is here. Heritage Action is here.

You may like your Representatives and not realize they vote the wrong way much of the time.

Obviously, Democrats are horrible Leftists and Communists across the board.

Vote their votes, not their charm.